Lori Loughlin’s Part

Loughlin, who had leading roles in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries movies, starred in multiple holiday movies for the network. Crown Media cut ties with the Fuller House alum following her arrest and involvement in the college admissions scandal in 2019. In September 2021, GAC Family announced that she will return to TV, starring in season 2 of When Hope Calls, When Calls the Heart‘s spinoff. The series’ male lead Daniel Lissing will also appear.