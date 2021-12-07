Casey Bloys

Bloys, the chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, hinted that Samantha’s absence would be a normal consequence of friends drifting apart rather than something catastrophic or tragic. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life,” the executive told TVLine in February 2021. “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”