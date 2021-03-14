‘When Harry Met Sally’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Carrie Fisher (Marie)

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, the California native died of sudden cardiac arrest in December 2016, one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a fatal stroke. Fisher was also known for her work in 1980’s Blues Brothers and later earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for appearances in 30 Rock and Catastrophe. She was posthumously awarded a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook of her 2016 memoir, The Princess Diarist. Fisher is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who welcomed her first child with Austen Rydell in September 2020.