Michelle Nicastro (Amanda)

After playing Harry’s college sweetheart in the 1989 romantic comedy, Nicastro had minor roles on Full House and on the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara. She originated the role of Ariadne in Merlin on Broadway in 1983 and toured the U.S. as Éponine in a production of Les Misérables five years later. Nicastro died of breast and brain cancer in November 2010.