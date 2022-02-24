HBO Max
Close Enough: Renewed for season 3
Doom Patrol: Renewed for season 4
FBOY Island: Renewed for season 2
Gossip Girl: Renewed for season 2
Hacks: Renewed for season 2
Harley Quinn: Renewed for season 3
Made for Love: Renewed for season 2
Raised by Wolves: Season 2 is currently airing
Search Party: The fifth and final season premiered in January 2022
South Side: Renewed for season 3
Sweet Life: Los Angeles: Renewed for season 2
That Damn Michael Che: Renewed for season 2
The Flight Attendant: Renewed for season 2
The Other Two: Renewed for season 3
The Sex Lives of College Girls: Renewed for season 2
Titans: Renewed for season 4
Warrior: Renewed for season 3