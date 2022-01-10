5. He Was Previously Linked to Diana Silvers

In his GQ feature, Fike recalled how sending a demo of his song turned into him dating the Booksmart star.

“She’s a f–king musical encyclopedia. She knows so many songs. There will be some crazy song from the ’50s playing in a f–king restaurant in New York, and she’ll be like, “Oh, this guy from this era and this album,'” the songwriter gushed in April 2021. “She likes old music, movies, and clothing. It’s influenced my music for the better.”

Fike, who was joined by his girlfriend during the interview, revealed some of the date plans he had in mind once COVID-19 ended, saying, “I want you to come to one of my shows and I want to go to one of your premieres. Just cute s–t like that.”

The duo later sparked split speculation when fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on all social media platforms.