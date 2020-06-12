He Had Drama With Clare

After Crawley’s season was postponed, James, who had a following from his friendship with Cameron and college football career, started raising money for COVID-19 relief. Crawley, however, wasn’t impressed, tweeting, “If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime.”

While the hairstylist denied throwing shade at James specifically, he was the only member of her cast on Cameo.

James has only ever had nice things to say about the future Bachelorette, however. “I was looking forward to meeting her. I had set aside all this time and we had gone out to California and been called back with quarantine so I’m super excited for her and her season but looking forward to meeting her eventually,” he said on GMA on Friday.