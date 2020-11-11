A new face! Tayshia Adams isn’t the only newcomer on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette.

The 30-year-old former phlebotomist is introduced to several new contestants on Tuesday’s episode, including Spencer Robertson. The 16 men that Clare Crawley left behind for Dale Moss are also still at La Quinta Resort hoping to continue their journey to find love with Tayshia.

News broke in August that ABC called in Tayshia to take over for Clare, 39, after the hairstylist fell for Dale, 32. Bachelor Nation watched the South Dakota native propose to Clare during the Thursday, November 5, episode. While Clare admitted that she had her eye on Dale based on his social media before production even began, Tayshia told Us Weekly exclusively that she didn’t do much research on the suitors.

“When I was in quarantine, I didn’t think that this phone call was ever going to come. … I did look at the guys once they were first announced for Clare, but that was, like, months and months ago,” Tayshia told Us ahead of Tuesday’s episode. “I didn’t really have the chance to look at them before. And I’m glad I didn’t, to be honest.”

She continued, “I couldn’t have asked for, like, a better group of men. I’ve always said that I want an older, more mature man that has depth and all of these guys have exactly that. It was, like, perfect.”

Tayshia added that she didn’t have a chance to get a rundown from Clare regarding their mutual contestants.

“Even if I did have the opportunity, I don’t know if I would have asked [anything],” she told Us. “This is the thing, I have learned that you have to give everybody a chance and you never know what that’s going to look like. It might not look like the same for you as it did for somebody else.”

In addition to 30-year-old Spencer, Peter Giannikopoulos, Noah Erb and Montel Hill are the other three men who join Tayshia’s cast during Tuesday’s episode.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Spencer — including which members of Bachelor Nation he seemingly knows: