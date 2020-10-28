A private moment revealed. During the Tuesday, October 27, episode of The Bachelorette, Dale Moss embraced Clare Crawley after Yosef Aborady called her “classless” and told her he was “ashamed to be associated” with her.

In the emotional moment, in which the 39-year-old hairstylist sent Yosef, 30, packing, Dale, 32, immediately made her feel better.

“This isn’t easy,” the former NFL player told a crying Clare. “You know what you don’t want in a man, right? You don’t deserve that. If that’s how he feels then let it go because you have no control over that. … Who wouldn’t want to spend time with you?”

While that moment was captured on camera, a similar moment during season 12 of The Bachelorette was not shown. During Tuesday’s episode, JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers took to Instagram to reveal an important moment in their relationship.

“(In Uruguay with all the guys waiting around the corner),” Rodgers, 32, captioned a photo of he and Fletcher, 29, hugging. The Bachelor alum reposted the photo and added a bit more of an explanation.

“OMG OK so we just realized we had this exact same moment… I remember after horrible tabloids from my ex came out during filming,” she wrote over the photo. “I was a total mess & Jordan came out to find me and console me… I just remember thinking how special that moment was.”

The couple got engaged during the finale of season 12, which aired in August 2016. Although they were originally set to tie the knot this year, they had to push the date back due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are now set to marry in 2021.

Fletcher will appear on this season of The Bachelorette as she temporarily will step in to host. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Chris Harrison took his son to college and had to quarantine afterward before resuming his hosting duties.)

“When I got the call, I didn’t know what was going on. I had no clue. I was seeing the rumors you guys were seeing and when I got there, I got the rundown and it was nothing like I was seeing,” the Cash Pad host exclusively told Us earlier this month. “There were a lot of other things happening, a lot of rumors that were not true. It’s unlike any other season for a number of reasons!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.