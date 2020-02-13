2. Her Controversial Modeling Choices

Victoria came under fire after Cosmopolitan pulled the digital cover opportunity she won on a date with Peter. The magazine made the decision after pictures of Victoria wearing “White Lives Matter” clothing – in opposition of overfishing — surfaced.

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” editor in chief Jessica Pels wrote in a letter published on February 3. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Victoria apologized for the controversy before the episode aired. “The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue, & black marlins & releasing them back into the wild,” she wrote. “In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a very diverse background & am in support of all races! Virginia Beach is a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up … I’m sorry if you or anyone else’s feelings were hurt. That was never my intention.”