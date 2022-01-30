5. She Loves One Direction

The actress has cried over the boy band multiple times over the years. During a January 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host played videos of Apatow before she interviewed One Direction at 14 years old.

“I had a popular Twitter page when I was, like, 13 and I decided I wanted to become a child journalist and they asked me to interview One Direction on their first trip to America,” she explained at the time. “I couldn’t even say words! They weren’t coming out! I don’t know if I did such a great job honestly. It couldn’t have been good.”