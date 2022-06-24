Ben Flajnik

Season 16 Bachelor Ben Flajnik revealed to Us in July 2021 that the network had actually asked him to come to the beach “like, five times,” but it wasn’t in his heart to return to the franchise.

“My handler at the time, Adam Mansfield, is now working on that show, so he always reaches out and I’m just too busy,” the Frequent Flyers author shared. “I have too many projects and companies and I’m too old.”

The former reality star, however, is still seeking love nearly a decade after his split from ex-fiancée Courtney Robertson.

“I sporadically go on Hinge every once in a while, so yeah, I suppose I’m on the apps,” he told Us. “I live in Sonoma now, which is a fairly small town and that makes dating fairly difficult. If I go on a bunch of first dates in the town of Sonoma then everyone probably just assumes I’m back being the Bachelor, which is not the case.”