Chris Claims He’s ‘Not a Victim’ in Stand-Up Routine

“I’m not a victim, mother–ker,” the comedian said during his July 2022 stand-up show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, an eyewitness told Us at the time. Rock quipped that he “shook that s–t off” and went back to work.

The Madagascar voice actor also joked, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” and seemingly referred to Will as “Suge Smith,” an apparent reference to the Death Row Records CEO, who is serving prison time for manslaughter.