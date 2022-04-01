The Producer’s Perspective

Will Packer, who produced the 2022 Oscars, opened up about what went down behind the scenes during an interview with Good Morning America, revealing that police were “prepared” to arrest Smith on site. He went on to praise Rock for his “grace” in the heat of the moment.

“Because Chris continued the way he did — he completed the category, he handed the trophy to Questlove, somebody who was really robbed of their moment — it gave us license to continue the show, which is what we were trying to do,” Packer said, calling the entire event “bittersweet” because of how many historic moments got “overshadowed” by the feud.

Packer also claimed that he was “not part of” any conversations about removing Smith from the theater before his big win.