Will’s Resignation

Following the incident, the Men in Black actor resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and noted that he will accept any “consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Smith wrote in a statement to Variety in April 2022. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”