Will’s Speech

The Philadelphia went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard. Will kissed Jada before delivering an emotional speech about family.

“Oh, man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said before starting to cry. “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile, you got to pretend like that’s OK.”

He added: “I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. … Thank you for this moment. And thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. Thank you. I hope the academy invites me back.”