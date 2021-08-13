A purr-fect proposal! Alex Hines has a plan to set up a sweeping romantic gesture for his girlfriend, Caroline Martin, on the Sunday, August 15, episode of You, Me & My Ex.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the TLC personality prepares for the big moment by organizing a visit for the two of them to a local cat cafe, during which he plans to propose.

“All of my nerves in this moment are actually all of me,” Alex tearfully explains in a confessional. “I did speak with the manager and got a cute little bandana to put on one of the kitties that says, ‘Caroline, will you marry me?’ I am hoping that the thought I did put into this all works out and the universe loves me and loves love and allows us to have our happily ever after.”

In the scene, the pair feed various cats inside the restaurant as Alex tells Caroline to “give [one of the cats] the treat.” The camera then pans to a cat wearing the aforementioned bandana, which Caroline then asks him, “What does that say? Does it say my name?”

As Alex plays coy about the bandana’s decoration, Caroline makes her way over to the feline — who is now sitting atop a tall cat tower — and reads out the words, “Will you marry me?”

She then turns to see Alex down on one knee. “Babe,” she exclaims in the moment.

“Caroline? So, I know that being with me has not been easy or a lot —,” he begins before she interrupts to tell him the ring is upside down. He then flips it right-side up before continuing his speech.

“And I’m nervous and I’m excited,” he says. “These last few years have not been the easiest, but you have loved me and accepted me and shown me love that I did not know could exist. Will you marry me?”

The clip cuts just before Caroline answers her beau, but Us can confirm that she did say yes to Alex’s big question.

“Alex and I had talked about getting married prior to our actual engagement, so while the timing and details were a surprise, Alex asking me to marry him was not,” Caroline said of the moment. “I love that he asked me to marry him at Java Cats because it is a special place to us both. … So for him to take me back to the place where our commitment began made it even more special…but, Alex makes me feel special and loved every single day and I can’t wait to see how our future together unfolds.”

Alex chose the cat cafe to pop the question since that was where the pair adopted their pet, Katarina Grande, Caroline told Us.

“I must admit that I was a sweaty, emotional hot mess when I decided to ask Caroline to marry me, and it wasn’t because I was wearing a tracksuit in summer,” Alex recalled of the big day. “This engagement means the beginning of a new life and adventure together! I’m excited for all the wonderful unknown things we are going to experience moving forward — just the TWO of us!”

You, Me & My Ex follows five current couples, each dealing with an ex-significant other who is still connected to their past partner and a part of the new pair’s daily life. Viewers see how these duos navigate uncomfortable and awkward moments when a past love is still around.

One of the featured pairings is Caroline, Alex and his ex-boyfriend, Stephen. Alex and Caroline first met at work, where she would often give him advice about his rocky relationship with Stephen. After a difficult breakup, Alex and Caroline eventually bridged the gap from friends to being romantically involved. Throughout their journey, the pair often struggles with others not understanding Alex’s fluid sexuality and the nature of their relationship. Stephen has also remained a fixture in their lives, as a best friend to Alex whom he speaks with most days.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Alex’s purr-sonal proposal to Caroline: