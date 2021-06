Us: You just wrapped the show. You’ve been on Broadway for years, and are in the upcoming The Music Man. Would you consider jumping back into a TV series again?

SF: I would absolutely love to do television again. I feel like I hit the jackpot with Younger. And if it’s the right character, the right creator, the right cast. If all of the pieces were there. I’ll be chasing that forever. May I be so lucky to be able to work in television again. It would be a dream.