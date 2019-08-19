



Ashley Iaconetti is all about taking risks on her honeymoon with new husband Jared Haibon ! The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 11, are in the midst of their post-wedding vacation to Italy and Greece, and Iaconetti, 31, is doing her best to embrace the local cuisine.

In a series of Instagram Stories from Saturday, August 17, Haibon, 30, had his phone ready as his wife tried limoncello — a potent Italian lemon liqueur — for the first time. Haibon even added a poll to his post that included two choices: “She’ll love it” or “She’s gonna throw up.”

As it turns out, those who voted for the latter option weren’t very far off. After taking what Haibon described as a “small sip,” Iaconetti literally recoiled and placed the drink back on the table. “Oh, God,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “People drink that for pleasure?”

Iaconetti then made an exaggerated gagging face, indicating she wasn’t a fan of the strong Italian spirit, which typically boasts an average alcohol content between 25 and 30 percent.

However, the journalist wasn’t about to let the drink get the best of her. On Sunday, August 18, she tried some limoncello for the second time in an Instagram Story she aptly titled, “Limoncello: Take 2.”

“Time to take the shot,” Haibon said off camera as his new wife gave the drink a sniff. “I think you’re gonna be fine.”

Despite her less-than-stellar first encounter with limoncello, the Virginia native agreed. “I think it is fine because it smells more like lemonade this time,” she declared before taking a sip.

Iaconetti’’s instincts were correct. “Oh, this is what I assume it should be like,” she noted after sampling the second drink.

In addition to some very important limoncello taste tests, the newly married couple have been been enjoying plenty of tasty eats on their honeymoon thus far. At Restaurant Chez Black in Positano, Italy, the pair feasted on pesto pasta and pepperoni pizza. According to Iaconetti’s Instagram posts, they’ve also enjoyed breakfasts of fresh fruit and pastries with jam, as well as the occasional afternoon cheese plate.

The duo’s preoccupation with food on their honeymoon should come as no surprise given that their wedding favors included some personalized eats. Per Ben Higgins’ girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, who attended the “I dos” with her Bachelor alum beau, partygoers were gifted with doughnuts that featured guests’ faces on them as they left the stunning soiree. “Oh, my God!” Clarke, 23, exclaimed via an Instagram Story at the time. “Babe, what do you think?”

Clarke then tilted her phone to Higgins, 30, who was holding a personalized doughnut of his own. “I’m shocked,” the Generous Coffee co-founder replied, as Clarke chuckled in the background. “Shook, as they say.”

