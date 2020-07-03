Babe Wine’s Chelsea Phillips Shares 4th of July Cocktail Recipes

Getting into the holiday spirit! The 4th of July is the perfect occasion to kick back with a refreshing mixed cocktail — and Babe Wine has got you covered.

Babe Wine’s General Manager, Chelsea Phillips, revealed what her go-to drink is from the canned wine brand. “I’ve been spending most of my free time on the lake, so I am mostly slinging Babe Reds,” the 31-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “I love that they kind of taste like sangrias right out of the can and are easy to toss into the cooler and go.”

Phillips added, “If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll mix Babe Rosé into a cocktail. I like to use it instead of sparkling water for a little more taste and a lot more fun.”

To spice up any cocktail, she uses jalapeños or subs tequila for mezcal.

Prior to joining the Babe team, Phillips was a North Carolina girl who loved the great outdoors — and still is. “I grew up backpacking with my dad and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018. I also share my dad’s passion for live music, and we go to Bonnaroo [music festival] with my brothers as often as we can,” she explained. “I like to cook but hate to eat leftovers and am a sucker for throwing in the towel and just ordering soup dumplings.”

Amid quarantine this 4th of July, the marketing pro will be taking the time to recharge with a vacation. She also plans to read a few books with a cocktail in hand.

Babe has attracted a wide array of fans including Emily Ratajkowski, who has appeared in many of the company’s ad campaigns and became their official “Chief of Taste” in 2019. Paris Hilton, Diplo, Lisa Rinna, Kris Jenner and Kelsea Ballerini are also lovers of the canned beverage brand.

Phillips provided Us with tips on how to make the tastiest cocktails with Babe for the 4th of July. Try them out for yourself during the holiday weekend!

Spicy Summer BABE

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 ounces blanco tequila

1 250ml can of BABE Rosé with bubbles

1.5 ounces lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 small watermelon

1 Jalapeño Pepper

Fresh mint, to garnish (optional)

Roses, to garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker.

Cut two 1-inch cubes of watermelon and one circular slice of jalapeño pepper and add to the shaker. (If you want it less spicy, omit the seeds of the pepper).

Muddle until thoroughly blended.

Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds.

Double strain into a wine glass over a large ice cube.

Fill the glass to the top with BABE Rosé with bubbles and garnish with mint, rose and jalapeño.

Summerthyme BABE

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ ounces gin

1 250ml can of BABE Grigio with bubbles

1 ounce banana liqueur

2 ounces pineapple juice

Fresh thyme, to garnish

Pineapple slice, to garnish (optional)

Pineapple fronds, to garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine gin, banana liqueur, and pineapple juice in a shaker.

Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds.

Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Fill the glass to the top with BABE Grigio with bubbles and garnish with thyme, pineapple and pineapple fronds.

Cherry Bomb BABE

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 ounces bourbon

1 250ml can of BABE Red with bubbles

5 pitted cherries

½ ounce lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Cherries, to garnish

Edible flowers, to garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine bourbon, pitted cherries, simple syrup and lemon juice in a shaker.

Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds.

Strain into a Collins glass over a large ice cube.

Fill the glass to the top with BABE Red with bubbles and garnish with edible flowers and fresh cherries.