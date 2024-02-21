Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s love cannot be contained — nor can it be kept in one location. Luckily, Us Weekly has an insider’s guide to the couple’s go-to hotspots from Massachusetts to California.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us is showing fans where to eat, shop and adventure in some of Affleck, 51, and Lopez’s favorite places across the United States.

While the twosome is known to jet off to Europe on a moment’s notice, they are often seen getting cozy in Affleck’s home state of Massachusetts or in Los Angeles, where both their families reside.

When on the east coast, Affleck has been spotted at Bar Enza located inside The Charles Hotel with his wife, 54, whom he wed in 2022. The couple dined at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, eatery in April 2023 alongside Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s middle child, Seraphina, also 15. (In addition to Seraphina, Affleck shares daughter Violet, 18, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Lopez reportedly ordered the steak, while the rest of the group enjoyed focaccia, antipasti and a pesto pasta, according to Eater Boston. Us recommends trying the mini rigatoni with spicy lamb sausage and saffron butter or the ricotta gnocchi with Maine lobster and baby zucchini.

When stateside, Lopez and Affleck often stay local in L.A. where they share a Beverly Hills mansion. The pair outfitted their lavish home with furniture from Kelly Wearstler Studio, which they were seen testing out at the La Cienega Blvd. location.

In addition to shopping for home furnishings, the Hustlers actress frequents Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles with her husband. The duo are also fans of getting their groceries at The Original Farmers Market at 3rd and Fairfax.

It wouldn’t be a Bennifer tour without driving, or hoping on a short flight, to Las Vegas to see where the couple tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

Lopez announced the pair’s union via her “On The J Lo” newsletter in July 2022, revealing they “barely made it” to the chapel before the business closed at midnight.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she shared. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

