Standing up for herself. When an Instagram user doubted Bethenny Frankel‘s skills and abilities as a chef, the Real Housewives of New York City alum didn’t let the dig go unnoticed.

It all began on Monday, June 22, when Frankel, 49, introduced her new line of preserves in an Instagram post. “I’m so excited to share my newest @skinnygirlbrand product with you – #Skinnygirl preserves!” she gushed. “There are 5 flavors that are completely sugar free — seriously, you won’t believe it they’re SO good.”

The reality star added: “As a natural foods chef, I love to create healthy alternatives that are delicious AND affordable. Right now, they’re on the shelves at @publix and soon they’ll be online, as well! #staytuned. I can’t wait for you to try these in all 5 flavors! 🍒🍊🍷🍓🍇.”

Though the Skinnygirl founder actually got her start as a natural foods chef prior to her reality TV days, this was apparently news to one social media follower. “Bethany. When did you become a chef? In your small NY apartment you used your kitchen for storage. Right?” the naysayer recalled. “Branding and promoting is always a great business practice but please stay true to your authentic self because you are fabulous just being you!!!”

Frankel kept her retort short and sweet, simply writing back: “Wrong girl.”

The commenter then claimed she confused the New York native for someone else and noted she’s a fan of Frankel’s.

While this jab may have been a mix-up, it’s hardly the first time the Bethenny Ever After alum has had to defend herself, especially in situations involving food.

In May 2019, a fan called her out for eating a seafood tower on an episode of RHONY despite the fact that she suffers from a potentially fatal fish allergy. “I am deathly allergic to fish not shellfish but I have since stopped shellfish because of cross contamination,” she explained of her choice at the time.

The BStrong founder was on the defensive yet again in February 2019 when multiple Instagram users criticized her thin frame. After she posted a video of herself tearing into an ice cream sundae, Frankel preempted trolls by writing on her Instagram Stories: “Yeah I’m skinny. So tell me to eat a burger or that I’m gonna throw it up #f–koff.”

