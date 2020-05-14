Feeling grateful. Bethenny Frankel recently reflected on a near-death experience she had in December 2018 in a moving social media post.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 49, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, to mark National Food Allergy Awareness Week, which began on Sunday, May 10. “#NationalFoodAllergyAwarenessWeek, along with the #CoronavirusPandemic, remind me how precious life is and how important it is to not take this life for granted,” she captioned a series of snapshots of herself with boyfriend Paul Bernon and daughter Brynn, 10. “When I had a life threatening allergic reaction, @pbernon and @newtonwellesleyhospital saved my life.”

She continued: “I owe them my life, and I’m so grateful to be here now for my family. Please take your health and safety seriously, whether you’re facing an allergy or #COVID19.”

The “life-threatening” ordeal Frankel mentioned occurred over two years ago when she unknowingly ate soup with fish in it. She has a potentially fatal allergic reaction when she ingests most fish.

“I have [a] rare fish allergy,” she tweeted at the time. “Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then [taken] to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.”

The reality star added: “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

She then credited her survival to Bernon, 42. “He saved my life,” she declared of the real estate developer at the time.

Since that initial incident, the Bravo personality has had two close calls while traveling. In one instance in January 2019, Frankel’s plane was nearly forced to turn around when she realized there was fish being served on board. In another mishap a few months later, she was annoyed to learn fish was part of the in-flight meal despite contacting the airline multiple times about her serious allergy.

As the entrepreneur explained to Dr. Phil during an interview that aired in January 2019, these incidents have made her very fearful. “It’s crazy. I don’t like to be alone anymore,” she revealed at the time. “I don’t want to be at restaurants alone, and I’m not that type of person. It’s very scary. It changes your whole entire life.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in February 2020, Frankel has devoted much of her time to helping medical workers on the front lines. In an interview with radio.com in March, she revealed that her disaster relief foundation, BStrong, was working tirelessly to produce 1 million face masks for healthcare workers.

Since then, she’s updated her 2.2 million Instagram followers about what BStrong has accomplished. In an Instagram post from last month, Frankel wrote, “It is YOU who have made this disaster relief work possible delivering lifesaving protective equipment nationwide. We have distributed more than 17.5 million dollars in aid (200+ medical facilities, fire & police depts.).”

