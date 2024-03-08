Bethenny Frankel doesn’t believe in cutting out junk food to remain thin.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Thursday, March 7, Frankel, 53, answered fan questions about how she maintains a slim figure while still enjoying her favorite foods.

“How do I stay so thin? So, I pick my spots,” she explained. “If I know I’m going to some crazy doughnut place or hotdog place, I may not have the meal that comes before that. But I won’t not eat at all, otherwise, you’re gonna go there and overeat on that. It’ll just be a light day.”

Frankel noted that she focuses on portion control, adding, “I’m also not eating all the doughnuts, or all the hotdogs or all the pizza. You’re really tasting everything, eating nothing.”

When it comes to satisfying her hunger, Frankel explained that she tries not to overindulge.

“I also never binge. I never eat to the point where I’m full. Not never, but sometimes. I do not like the feeling of being full. It’s uncomfortable. So if you never eat until you get full, you’ll be fine,” she continued. “I’m also a slow eater and I chew slowly. I chew my food thoroughly.”

Frankel rose to stardom as an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, which premiered in 2008. She appeared on the first three seasons before exiting the Bravo show. Frankel marked her return in season 7 but ultimately left the show for good four years later.

Throughout her journey on reality TV, Frankel built an empire with her lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, which she founded following the success of her Skinnygirl Margarita line. She also wrote four self-help books and continues to weigh in on entertainment news via her various podcasts and her social media platforms.

In 2022, Frankel opened up about body image in a TikTok, saying, “I don’t exercise. I do what I can, when I can. I’ll snowboard if I can, I’ll surf if I can. I’ll walk on the beach.”

Frankel, however, clarified that sleep always came “first” for her. “Sleep is the number one priority and being happy is the number one priority,” she shared.

In the video, Frankel explained why she no longer believed in exercising to work off calories.

“I was probably 20 lbs. heavier in my 30s and I was always on a diet,” she recalled. “So I eat what I want, and I don’t ever binge. I don’t workout and I don’t do weights.”

For Frankel, it has become all about moderation. “I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy,” she added. “The crazier you get, the worse it gets for you. And as you get older, you realize the zero f—ks lifestyle works better.”