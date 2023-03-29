Baking is her superpower! Blake Lively supported husband Ryan Reynolds by baking a Deadpool-inspired treat for the writers of his upcoming superhero flick.

“@blakelively made bread for the #deadpool writers’ room,” Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 28, tagging Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 46, in the photo of a loaf of bread that resembled the superhero. The baked good had an outline on the top of the iconic character portrayed by The Proposal actor.

Levy, 54, also shared Lively’s creation via his Twitter. “My favorite thing about @VancityReynolds is his wife @blakelively – who in addition to being the coolest woman ever, is a kickass baker,” he captioned the pic. “Today’s midday surprise in the #deadpool3 writers room.”

Reynolds replied: “Felt pretty guilty biting into Breadpool today.”

The Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner has starred as the titular character in the Marvel franchise since the first film was released in 2016. The Gossip Girl alum, who met Reynolds on the set of Green Lantern in 2011, has often shown her support for her partner when it comes to the Deadpool franchise.

“Blake has been a big supporter of those movies since Ryan made the first one almost seven years ago,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “She’s a believer and has a voice on those movies because they’re a key part of the family business for her and Ryan.”

At the time, the third film had just been announced and the Red Notice star was getting ready to head to Vancouver for the shoot alongside Lively — whom he married in 2012 — and their four children. (The twosome are proud parents to three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 and a fourth child, whom they welcomed earlier this year.)

“Deadpool is a family project for them and the family will all go to wherever Ryan is shooting that one in 2023,” the insider said at the time, adding that Vancouver was the “preferred location because of Ryan’s roots and extended family there.”

The family of six — who frequently travel to support the Adam Project star — recently attended a Wrexham game to support Reynolds and the Welsh football he co-owns alongside Rob McElhenney.

While the Reynolds family enjoyed their time across the pond, Deadpool 3 is currently gearing up for its November 2024 release. The action movie made headlines in 2022 when it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine. Reynolds and the Greatest Showman star, 54, shared the exciting news in a video.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] obviously needs to feel special,” the Free Guy actor said in a YouTube clip at the time. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”

In the background, Jackman appeared and Reynolds asked him if he wanted “to play Wolverine one more time” and the Australia native casually replied: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”