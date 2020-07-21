Drink up! Brielle Biermann is enjoying some time in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic and recently picked up a trendy new eating regimen.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 23, stopped by Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio with pal Tyson French on Monday, July 20, and treated herself to a classic Italian meal. Well, sort of.

“Don’t let the plates fool you, we’re on an all grape diet 🍇🍷,” she jokingly captioned an Instagram photo of herself and French, 24. Though there are two plates of food in front of the pair, they seem more interested in the wine glasses in their hands. French is holding a glass of white wine, while Biermann is sipping on some red wine.

The reality star’s snapshot about her new “diet” even earned a response from her mom, Kim Zolciak, who also has a penchant for drinking wine. “Your momma taught you well!!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 42, quipped in the comments.

However, Biermann broke her grape-only diet on Monday night when she headed to Catch L.A. with some pals and snacked on pigs in a blanket and chicken fingers while sipping a martini.

In March, the star revealed that she intermittent fasts with a little help from her favorite fast-food chain. “I go to [Chick-fil-A] there EVERYDAY (except Sunday) around 3 for my breakfast/lunch,” she told a fan at the time. “I only eat between 3-8 everyday.”

The KAB Cosmetics co-creator has a longstanding love of Chick-fil-A, and in January 2020 she confirmed via her Instagram Stories that she visits the restaurant on a daily basis. “When I say I eat this everyday I mean everyday …” she wrote above a photo of a spicy chicken sandwich and french fries.

The star’s cravings for chicken and fries are so intense that she told Us Weekly exclusively in May that she was having Chick-fil-A “withdrawals” at the start of the coronavirus pandemic because her father, Kroy Biermann, forbid her from visiting the chain.

“At first Kroy was like, ‘You guys can’t go to Chick-fil-A. You can’t,'” she recalled at the time. “I literally eat Chick-fil-A every day at 2:30 … they already know what I want … We got in this huge argument one day because finally I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m having withdrawals or what’s happening, but I’m going a little insane here. I just want some sense of normalcy!'”