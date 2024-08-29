Patrick Mahomes is a creature of habit when it comes to what he eats before his NFL games, according to his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

“He has specific things he eats, yeah. On game day, it’s like a grilled chicken sandwich with French fries and ketchup,” Brittany, 28, shared on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the “WHOOP” podcast. “I mean, in previous [years], it would be, like, a cheeseburger, but he’s come a long way.”

The only instance in which Patrick’s pregame meal changes is when he’s out on the road. “The night before games, he’s not normally home, so he’s at a hotel or at an away hotel. And so, they provide him dinner,” Brittany explained. “But if he is at home on game day, he gets a grilled chicken sandwich with French fries every day.”

Brittany clarified that her husband, whom she wed in 2022, has made big strides with his diet. “When I used to cook for him, I would trick him into [eating] certain things he would never know,” she shared. “I would give him mashed cauliflower and I would tell him it was potatoes, or I would make spaghetti and it would be vegetable noodles and he would have no idea. So, I used to trick him.”

Their family has since hired a chef who uses a similar tactic. “He tries to trick him in ways,” Brittany added. “But Patrick’s diet and eating has gotten a lot better over the years, for sure.”

Patrick, 28, has several chicken sandwiches in his future as the Kansas City Chiefs prep for the 2024/2025 NFL season. The Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 for their home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

Like Patrick, Brittany’s own relationship with food has evolved through the years. “When I was in college and stuff, I did the whole meal prep and [ate] specific things every day, all day. … I’ve also done the opposite of that, before I was in control of my own diet and stuff,” she said. “So now, I’ve found a pretty good balance. I like to enjoy desserts, sweets, different types of things. But I also do really focus on what I’m eating and what goes into my body.”

Brittany, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick’s third baby, noted that being a parent has an impact on the foods she eats. “[In the morning], I used to do peanut butter toast with banana and honey and two eggs, every morning. But my kids are allergic to nuts now, so I do waffles,” she revealed while sharing her go-to meals. “I do two protein waffles with eggs.”

She continued: “And then for lunch, I love fish, so a sea bass with coconut rice and some type of veggie for lunch. And then, [for] dinner, either steak or chicken with — I always do a veggie as my side, and then, some type of carb — so, like, couscous or rice or pasta with some type of veggie.”

Brittany and Patrick, who were high school sweethearts, share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 21 months. The pair revealed via Instagram last month that they are expecting a baby girl.