Brooke Shields I Work My Ass Off for My Bikini Body

Putting in the hours! Brooke Shields has a seriously impressive bikini body, but she recently revealed that she works her “ass off” to stay in tip-top shape.

“I was never skinny. I was never considered the skinny one … I’ve got man hands and man hands are great. I have a very strong bone structure and I’m a strong person,” the Lipstick Jungle alum, 55, dished during a recent Zoom call with The Moms bloggers Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein.

The Jane the Virgin alum, who has been staying in shape with a series of at-home workouts while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic, also noted that she has never been “waif-like,” adding: “Strength became my go-to. I have to work really hard to be fit.”

Shields also said she works out “every day” despite a strong dislike for it. “I can’t stand working out. I’ve never liked it, I never liked going to a gym, I don’t like being told to count something,” she explained. It makes me crazy.”

Still, the New York native, who struggled with body image issues as a teen star, doesn’t deny herself. “I’m not a naturally ectomorphic person. I love food, I love alcohol, I love all of it,” she said. “I have to really work my ass off but I’m stronger and healthier and now I don’t feel like I have to hide as much.”

When it comes to talking to her daughters Rowan, 17, and Grier, 13, about their bodies, Shields, who is married to screenwriter Chris Henchy, knows to be especially careful with the language she uses.

“I have two very, very different daughters [with] very different body types, and you have to be really careful about how you talk to them,” she explained. “Everything is taken differently and it’s taken to heart.”

Though Shields said her daughters have “no interest” in her workouts, they’re staying busy on TikTok and even bringing mom along for some social media fun. In May, Rowan hit Shields in the face with a bag during one of the viral videos.

“So apparently this was for a TikTok,” the actress captioned an Instagram video of the TikTok at the time. “Utter disbelief!!”

After the mother-daughter pair laughed, Shields asked, “You meant to do this? That’s an a–hole move.”

Rowan replied, “Yes. Are you OK?”

The Welcome to Your World, Baby author has also been keeping busy by honing her culinary skills. “I’m not known for my cooking. I’m not known for my recipes. I don’t come from a family of chefs. I didn’t grow up with food on the stove and a house smelling like something delicious,” the Chalet Girl star said in a March Instagram video. “But I’ve decided to try to make some of my own [tomato] sauce … I’m attempting a meal, [and] already made some mistakes.”