It’s impossible to be in a funk — uptown or otherwise — while you’re sipping on one of Bruno Mars’ Hollywood Colada cocktails and he exclusively shared the recipe in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“This is the drink I make for a pool day or a BBQ,” the 37-year-old Grammy winner says. “There’s no blending, so if you’re [serving] a lot of people, it’s much easier than a classic piña colada.”

Mars calls the libation, which is currently on the menu at his pop-up SelvaRey Rum Bar at the Fairmont Orchid resort in his native Hawaii, a “refreshing” take on the original drink. Mars adds that the cocktail is “just sweet enough,” which won’t overwhelm drinkers with too sugar, so individuals are able to “go back for more.”

Mars also explains the kind of rum used in the Hollywood Colada is crucial. “This one’s my go-to [beverage] because our SelvaRey Coconut Rum is light,” he says, referring to the alcohol brand he co-owns with Marc Gold, Seth Gold and Robert Herzig. “Try it and tell me it’s not the best summertime drink!”

SelvaRey also pays tribute to the cocktail via its website, calling it “vacation in a glass” that can either be served blended or on the rocks.

SelvaRey Rum was first launched in 2014, offering four different types of rum from white to chocolate, and Mars eventually came aboard as a co-owner a few years later. The “Uptown Funk” singer and his Silk Sonic collaborator, Anderson. Paak, even created the brand’s official jingle. In May, Mars and his SelvaRey business partners opened their branded bar inside the Fairmont Orchid.

“The thing about SelvaRey is that it’s a great product with or without me. It was an award-winning rum before I helped get the word out,” he told Rolling Stone in June. “When I first tried SelvaRey, I was transported and inspired by the rum itself. I saw it was possible to elevate the rum drinks I loved. After I got to know the founders and came on board, we created a look that matched the taste. We want people to experience tropical luxury with everything SelvaRey puts out.”

Keep reading for Mars’ recipe to mix up one Hollywood Colada:

Ingredients:

1 oz SelvaRey Coconut Rum

1 oz pineapple juice

2 oz coconut water

Lime wedge

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients over ice and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy!