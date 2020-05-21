Another day, another royal recipe to share! Since Buckingham Palace had to cancel all of its summer garden parties this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the royal residence is doing its part to keep at least some of the annual tradition alive.

To that end, Buckingham Palace’s brigade of royal chefs published the recipe for fruit scones that the royal family has enjoyed for years on Wednesday, May 20. This palace secret comes about a month after the royal chefs revealed the recipe for Queen Elizabeth‘s chocolate birthday cupcakes.

The scones, which are typical served with clotted cream and strawberry jam, are made by mixing together flour, baking powder, butter and sugar. Eggs and buttermilk are then gradually added to the mixture, as are any desired dried fruits.

Per a post from the royal family’s official Instagram account, the royal chefs’ take on the classic English pastries are traditionally made with sultanas — a.k.a. golden raisins. However, other dried fruits that also work well in a scone include cranberries, cherries, and raspberries.

Once the batter is complete, it rests and then is formed into circular shapes and baked for approximately 12 minutes. Get the recipe here.

“Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of ☕️, 20,000 🥪 and 20,000 slices of 🍰 are consumed!” the Instagram caption read. “The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer.”

Buckingham Palace first announced major changes to the Queen Elizabeth’s diary on March 17 “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances,” including the cancellation of five garden parties and the annual Maundy Service.

The monarch also moved up the start date of her Easter vacation and the palace said on March 27 that the 2020 Trooping the Colour parade honoring the monarch’s birthday “will not go ahead in its traditional form” in June.

Additionally, other senior members of the royal family have canceled their public engagements and switched to video calls instead. Most recently, Prince William spoke to Peek Project on Thursday, May 21, to talk “about the importance of delivering healthy and nutritious food to the families they support in Glasgow during lockdown.”

During the call, the future king of England, 37, revealed that getting dinner on the table for his and Kate Middleton‘s three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — is the “hardest” part of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It depends on what’s on the table though, Charlie, isn’t it?” William told community chef Charlie Farrally. “And that’s the thing. If parents put something on children love, dinnertime goes on very well. But if you put something on the table they don’t want to do, that’s another ball game.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.