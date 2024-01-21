The Buffalo Bills are getting into the Taylor Swift spirit as they face off against her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills’ food service partner at Highmark Stadium, Delaware North, shared a preview of their snacks ahead of the game on Sunday, January 21, and the lineup didn’t disappoint with references sure to delight Swifties.

“Bills Mafia, are you ready for it?” the Instagram caption read on Saturday, January 20. “Our Bad Blood Waffle Fries and Karma Quesadilla are here to enchant your game day experience. The returning favorites, Two Foot Nachos and BBQ Cone, still have a big reputation and never go out of style. Sip on The Grape Davis and warm up with the Bills Training Center Chicken Broth Recipe and Boozy Hot Chocolate in our souvenir playoff mugs—let’s go Buffalo!”

The Bad Blood Waffle fries include half Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles. The Karma Quesadilla is filled with chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch topped with pork-belly chaser. Eagle-eyed fans may notice other references to the singer on the menu, including the Lavender Haze drink.

While it’s unclear whether Swift, 34, will be in attendance during Sunday’s game, the singer has made appearances at several NFL matchups this season. Most recently, she joined Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a private box earlier this month while watching the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins.

It’s not just Swift who has made an effort to support her new beau. Travis, 34, was also spotted at her Eras Tour stop in Argentina. Since the pair began their romance last summer, they have made an effort to prioritize each other.

“Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that Swift is “calling a lot of the shots” in the relationship.

After the Chiefs tight end put his interest in Swift on full display via his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023, the couple quietly dated for months before confirming their relationship when the singer attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. While it had always been unclear who played Cupid for the two, the matchmaker recently identified himself as Swift’s second cousin.

“Funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. It’s been an interesting month or so, [and] I’ve been going to a few Chiefs games,” Danny Frye III told FloRacing TV earlier this month. “You know, [I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce, so it’s been quite the 34 years that [Taylor and I have] had together.”