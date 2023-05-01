Time to book that trip to Vegas! The Tao Group celebrated the grand opening of its newest dining destination, Cathédrale, with a star-studded guest list.

“It is thrilling to grow our offerings in Las Vegas and build on our existing relationship with MGM Resorts while delivering another spectacular dining destination to the city,” Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality said in a press statement at the time.

The luxurious soirée was led by Mark Wahlberg, who hosted the event with tequila brand Flecha Azul. Guests arrived through blue velour cascading drapery, paying homage to the legacy and the DNA of the original Cathédrale location in New York City. Some notable attendees of the night included Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Emile Hirsch, Flavor Flav, Karreuche Tran, Perez Hilton and Wiz Khalifa.

Throughout the night, guests were served a private tasting featuring signature dishes helmed by Executive Chef Jason Hall. The menu draws open coastal cuisine influenced by the regions of France, Spain, Italy and Greece. A few memorable dishes include the Faroe Island Salmon with baby leeks, sun gold tomatoes, couscous and salsa verde, the Black Truffle Fettuccine with French butter, cracked pepper and parmigiano reggiano and the Lobster Arrabbiata made with sundried tomatoes, Calabrian chilli, spinach and VSOP cognac.

After Wahlberg, 51, gave a toast, the celebrities were given exquisite dessert options including the Greek Napoleon with shredded phyllo, thyme honey, almonds and fresh fruit along with a collection of ice cream and sorbet options.

Aside from the incredible cuisine, Cathédrale also showcased their craft cocktails such as the Sainte-Marguerite Isle made with lemongrass-infused Botanist Gin, pamplemousse, ginger, lemon and Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic and the Adagio per Miele with 22 Barr Hill Gin, basil eau de vie, Dolin Blanc Vermouth and orange bitters.

The restaurant – which is located in the ARIA Resort – also impresses guests when they first walk into the main dining room with their theatrical ceiling installation by Willowlamp, a South African sculptural lighting designer. Strauss explained that the work of art is made up of 25 miles of chain and weighs 6,000 pounds.

“It’s a real anticipatory moment when you round the corner and see the beauty of that first room,” Strauss told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2023.

Cathédrale is open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 5 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 P.M.