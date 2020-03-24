Chrissy Teigen is making moves, even while in quarantine. The star, who is riding out the coronavirus crisis with her family in California, took to social media to arrange a food trade when she found herself desperately in need of some greens.

Teigen, 34, established the terms of the trade via Twitter on Monday, March 23. “I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor,” she told her 12.5 million Twitter followers. “No funny business.”

Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Bring the Funny judge was flooded with responses almost immediately and found a man named Chris Klemens in Studio City, California, who had three freshly washed heads of romaine and was ready to barter. He even tweeted a picture of himself holding the coveted greens, but Teigen needed more.

“How do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an [sic] romaine?” she responded. “Hold up something timely.”

After Chris tweeted a video in response that included a look at his watch with the date on it, the Cravings author agreed to make the switch. She did, however, have to alter her terms a bit. “Crap @ChrisKlemens I only have enough for one banana bread and john is not happy I’m trading it,” she said of her husband John Legend, 41. “Would you accept half a banana bread Please … my family. Have mercy on us.”

Teigen then sweetened the deal with two slices of pie and, after a bit more back-and-forth between both parties, a deal was finally reached. “Ok Chris. I trust you,” the star tweeted. “Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!!”

The cookware designer then made her coveted banana bread and gave a slice topped with butter to Legend. “Mmm. [It’s] perfect,” he said as he took a bite. “Fantastic.”

Though the trade hasn’t gone down just yet, Teigen spent the rest of her night cooking dinner for her family. Aside from the banana bread (which her clan will only get half of) she made chicken with crispy potatoes.

In an earlier tweet from Monday, the Lip Sync Battle cohost explained how cooking while in quarantine has helped her look at several of her go-to recipes differently. “It’s amazing what we can make simply. I haven’t had all the ingredients for most of my best meals lately. I’ve used some weird ass s–t,” she wrote. “But it always works. I’ll never forget this time in life.”

