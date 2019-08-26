Chrissy Teigen isn’t feeling quite like herself. The star, who has been known to advocate on behalf of delicious food (as well as make many tasty meals of her own) has seemingly lost her ability to discern between tasty eats and the food equivalent of a dumpster fire.

On Sunday, August 25, Teigen, 33, watched a Twitter video featuring a recreation of that viral deep-dish BBQ chicken pizza and remarked, much to her dismay, that the massive hybrid food item looked “fantastic.”

The dish itself was meant to be a version of that ”deep fried BBQ chicken stuffed pizzadilla” that intrigued and horrified internet users earlier this month. In other words, the 33-ingredient recipe, which originated in England, wasn’t designed to be lauded by foodies.

When a Twitter follower called out Teigen’s praise of the monstrosity, she acknowledged that it was an unlikely move for someone with two best-selling cookbooks, who is generally known to have good taste when it comes to all things edible. “I’ve had a stomach virus for over a month and can’t eat what I want,” she explained via Twitter. “I think it’s messing with my mind.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Bring the Funny judge revealed her digestive issues have been going on for quite sometime and will likely continue for a bit because of an unfortunate choice she made. “On … week 6 of stomach virus. Stopped antibiotics early because I started getting better,” she shared. “I’m stupid.”

Intimating that doctors wanted to run some tests to determine the cause of her stomach issues, Teigen added: “I should have just pooped in the damn cup. If a doctor tells you to poop in a cup, just do it. Don’t be too prideful. Finish your meds. Poop in the cup.”

The Cravings author first revealed she was feeling under the weather in an Instagram post shared earlier this month. “I haven’t been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it,” she wrote at the time. “I think I have an ulcer. Also I’m super cranky. And tired.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost added, “I think I need to eat really bland things for a month. I eat so spicy and garlic and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go.” She later sent love to her millions of fans.

After her candid health update, Teigen was met with a barrage of helpful comments from her famous friends, including Lisa Rinna, who joked that a “Xanax smoothie” might help.

Still, despite her recent health issues, it appears Teigen is doing what she can to power through. The Target cookware designer is currently vacationing in Thailand with her husband, John Legend, and the couple’s children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 15 months, and while in vacation mode she has eaten pork rinds, meat kebabs, Thai soup and more.

