



Chrissy Teigen got candid about some of her recent struggles. The star took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3, to tell her more than 25 million followers that she’s been feeling “supper cranky” and under the weather in recent days.

“I haven’t been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it,” the 33-year-old wrote. “I think I have an ulcer. Also I’m super cranky. And tired.”

In anticipation of some advice from her followers, the Bring the Funny judge added: “Don’t tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part 🙁 is there a cranky dr.?”

The frank caption was shared along with a photo of Teigen and her dog, Paul, walking together on the beach. In the snap, the Lip Sync Battle cohost is wearing a black bathing suit and matching coverup while Paul walks a few steps ahead of her. Her hair is tied back in a high bun.

In a follow-up comment on her own post, the Cravings author tried to inject a bit of her trademark humor. “I just realized I ordered a golden milk latte from Sunfire Organic 3 days ago and I gave my name and just left,” she noted, without further details.

Shifting the focus back to some of her recent health issues, Teigen commented on her post once more. “I think I need to eat really bland things for a month. I eat so spicy and garlic and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me,” she wrote. “I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go. Love you guys.”

And while Teigen is certainly used to getting flak on social media for just about anything she shares, many of her followers, including a few famous ones, left only supportive and helpful comments on this post. It currently has more than 513,000 likes.

“Don’t forget weed is legal in California,” comedian Whitney Cummings wrote. Added Lisa Rinna, who has been open about her own use of certain prescribed medications on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Maybe a Xanax smoothie would help.”

Others offered encouragement and well wishes before suggesting Teigen take some time to decompress and spend time with her family. “You are such a light,” commented author Molly Jong-Fast. “Keep on keeping on.” Said Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer: “Keep taking those beach walks, you just need to relax.”

Back in May, Teigen, who struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to daughter Luna, now 3, partnered with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) on a social initiative called #MyWishForMoms that is focused on maternal mental health. “I wish I had known that postpartum depression can happen to anyone because I didn’t think it could happen to me,” she said at the time. “Here I was, with my perfect little Luna and a supportive husband, yet I was truly struggling.” The star also share son Miles, 14 months, with husband John Legend.

Though the Target cookware designer didn’t offer any additional details about her current funk, she did share a number of beach pics featuring Legend, 40, and her kids, indicating that she’s taken her followers’ advice to heart. “Rascals, in descending order of rascality,” she captioned a snap of herself holding Luna and Miles on her lap in the sand.

