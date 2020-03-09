'Clueless' Pop-Up Restaurant Called 'As If' to Open

Get those designer ensembles ready! A Clueless pop-up restaurant is slated to open in Los Angeles later this year in honor of the 25th anniversary of the release of the iconic flick, which is in July.

The temporary restaurant, which is aptly called As If, is a joint venture from Paramount Pictures and the creators of several television eateries including Saved by the Max (Saved By the Bell), Good Burger (All That), The Peach Pit (90210) and The Breaking Bad Experience (Breaking Bad). It is being billed as “a unique pop up vision in homage to all things Cher Horowitz,” according to a press release.

While tickets were initially slated to go on sale on Friday, March 6, for a run that was expected to begin on March 31 and end on May 8, the timeline has been pushed back. “On sale and opening dates for As If have been postponed,” a spokesperson for the restaurant told Us Weekly.

The spokesperson also encouraged fans to check the restaurant’s website for “new details soon.”

When it does open, As If will be every Clueless aficionado’s dream. Whether you are “kinda a Baldwin” or a “total Betty,” fans will have the chance to nosh on a variety of ‘90s-inspired libations and “Cher-able bar snacks” created by Chef Royce Burke. If the menu at the Breaking Bad pop-up is any indication, many of the food items will have strong ties to the film.

Additionally, organizers promise there will be plenty of Instagram-worthy set recreations and photo moments of the film’s most memorable scenes and quotes. Fans can also take advantage of the official merchandise shop, which is described as a “makeover must for any fashion victim finding themselves ensemble-challenged.”

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of Clueless to life,” said one of the concept’s partners, Derek Berry, via the press release. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

Each $35 ticket is expected to include entry, up to 90 minutes inside As If and a choice of a main entrée and side item. Cocktails, additional food and desserts can be purchased á la carte.

During the Clueless reunion panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in March 2019, Paul Rudd, who played Josh in the movie, opened up about the one scene (which happens to be food-related) that still makes him cringe to this day. “When I go to the kitchen and I make the sandwich, I would put the mayonnaise on the bread, and not directly onto the turkey itself,” he dished at the time. “A little thing about me is I hate mayonnaise and I hate condiments. And it skeeved me out. I had never had mayonnaise on a sandwich.”

Clueless also starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison and the late Brittany Murphy.

For more information on the pop-up restaurant, go here.