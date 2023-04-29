Next stop, Flavortown! Guy Fieri shows Us Weekly a unique spin on nachos that are perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

The holiday, observed on May 5, honors Mexico’s 1862 victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, and many Americans embrace the celebration by eating Mexican food.

Fieri’s Nacho Average Torta Sliders recipe certainly gives the traditional Mexican nachos an Americana twist. The King’s Hawaiian Rolls partner uses the bread to add some sweetness and a softer texture to the typically crunchy dish.

“Everything’s better when you slider-fy it!” the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star, 55, exclusively tells Us. He says his torta sliders are the “ultimate” crowd-pleaser, perfect for parties.

“They bring together bold, spicy Mexican-inspired flavors with sweet, fluffy King’s Hawaiian Rolls,” the chef says of the dish. “This makes them perfect for your Cinco de Mayo celebration!”

Guy Fieri’s Nacho Average Torta Sliders

Ingredients

1 package (12-pack) King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls

1/4 cup garlic butter, melted

8 oz Mexican chorizo, loose

1/2 cup refried black beans

1/2 cup queso sauce

1/2 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

1/3 cup pico de gallo

1/2 cup tortilla strips (or crushed tortilla chips)

1/2 cup guacamole

2 tbsp chipotle mayo

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Using a long bread knife, carefully slice the entire loaf open to create a sheet of connected slider tops and a sheet of connected slider bottoms. Brush both cut sides with melted garlic butter.

3. Place both sheets of rolls on a wire rack and bake in oven for 5 minutes until golden.

4. Brown chorizo in a nonstick sauté pan over medium heat, breaking up the chorizo into small pieces with a wooden spoon.

5. Warm refried beans until pliable. Smear beans on the bottom sheet of sliders from edge to edge.

6. Sprinkle browned chorizo out on top of beans, then drizzle over queso sauce liberally. Sprinkle with shredded cheese, then place back into oven until cheese has melted, about 3 minutes.

7. Remove from oven and top with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.

8. On the cut side of the sheet of slider tops, smear with guacamole and drizzle with chipotle mayo.

9. Flip the top sheet onto the bottom sheet and serve!