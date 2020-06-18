Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have a seriously enviable kitchen! The duo showed off the food-focused room in their California home recently and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

As Bella, 36, explained at the start of the video, which was posted by Delish on Wednesday, June 17, some of the kitchen appliances are visible from the second you step into the abode she shares with Chigvintsev, 38. “It starts right when you walk into my door and you have my coffee section,” she explained.

As she made her way toward the actual kitchen, the Total Bellas star, who is expecting her first child with Chigvintsev, her fiancé, stopped to show off a few of her many refrigerators. “I like to stare at this every day because I’m pregnant and I don’t get to drink it,” she noted as she opened the door to a designated wine fridge. “I just stare at what I have and enjoy.”

Beneath the wine fridge, Bella revealed two other refrigerated areas that she uses to store any additional food. “I have two extra fridges,” she gushed. “When you’re engaged to a chef, you need the extra space.”

The San Diego native added: “I never would’ve thought I would have a full fridge and use two fridges that overflow, but when you’re engaged to an incredible chef, you actually get food.”

Bella then walked over to the kitchen island, where Chigvintsev was preparing some stew. “Artem cooks pretty much every day,” she explained as the Dancing With the Stars alum chopped some vegetables. “I get very spoiled because you will always see Artem in the kitchen creating something.”

The E! personality, along with her twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about Chigvintsev’s culinary expertise. “Sometimes I try not to, like, get upset at him and just embrace it because he’ll make all this amazing bread,” she shared in April. “[I’m] so grateful.”

While the Russia native clearly knows his way around the kitchen, Nikki admitted that she’s no stranger to the occasional food fail. She recounted one incident on Thanksgiving when she and Chigvintsev were cooking and she almost set the house on fire after accidentally turning on a burner, instead of the oven. The flame from the burner accidentally set a cutting board Bella had as decor behind the stove on fire.

“Next thing I know, my fire alarm is going off. I look, and the bottom part of the cutting boards are on fire,” she said. “I’m in a red robe, dripping wet hair, and the next thing I see is six beautiful firefighters walking into my backyard.”

Luckily, the former WWE star noted that the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before any major damage was done. “And that was my first Thanksgiving here,” she quipped.

When it comes to stocking the fridge, Nikki, who has plenty of “organized” drawers in her kitchen, is just as tidy. All of the butters have a designated spot on the door, as do the drinks, condiments, and the ultimate pregnancy craving — pickles.

Inside, the fridge is packed with eggs, almond milk, cheese and more. “We’re obsessed with sparkling water, especially I think if you’re a wino,” Nikki explained. “I always put sparkling water in a wine glass.”

The freezer, on the other hand, is loaded with plenty of meat, some frozen meals, and chilled copper cups. “You will never see a Bella without copper mugs in her freezer, because this is what makes your drinks real good.”