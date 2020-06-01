Strengthening their bond. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are going strong amid her first pregnancy and are completely head over heels in love.

“Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He’s such a great guy and madly in love with her,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively about the professional dancer, 37. “She’s his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn’t be happier to be welcoming their baby soon.”

Bella, 36, and the Dancing With the Stars alum got engaged in November 2019 after a year of dating. The pair then announced in January that they are expecting their first child.

Despite the small issues that are currently playing out on Total Bellas, the pair are “doing well” and not bothered by any of the drama.

“They’re a very close couple that doesn’t have abrupt and sudden issues and they share a deep love for one another,” a second source shares with Us. “Artem comes from a super tight-knit loving family and is extremely family-oriented. Nikki is part of that now and will always be a huge part of his life. He’s extremely dedicated to her and in the past, it’s been very rare for him to introduce a girlfriend to his family.”

The former WWE wrestler also loves how traditional the Burn the Floor alum is — but isn’t sure yet she’ll be taking his last name.

“I always tell him, like, ‘Can you just be Bella? It’s easier!’ I feel like in this day and age, like, come on. The future is female,” the Incomparable coauthor told Us exclusively in April. “I kind of like just mine, but we’ll see. He’s very traditional, which I love.”

Her sister, Brie Bella, added that they are “still trying to work on her being able to say the last name properly.”

Nikki admitted to Us at the time that she was a little nervous for everyone to see the drama play out on Total Bellas.

“I’m a normal girl that goes, like, ‘I love love.’ I love it and I don’t have rules on it. Maybe I need it. I don’t know, but I’m not the one who’s like, ‘OK wait to move in after a year and then wait to get engaged after two.’ I don’t have any of that in my life. I just go with the flow of love,” the San Diego native shared. “But then I get really scared and I throw up these high guards like a castle … Especially when it’s so permanent. That scares me.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan