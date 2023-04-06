Get ready to spritz up your spring. Jennifer Lopez just announced the release of her first-ever alcohol line, Delola.

“I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more, I realize the importance of enjoying life,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, said in an Instagram video on Monday, April 3, announcing her new business venture. “I just wanted to create something better, better tasting, better ingredients, something I want to drink with my friends and family. And that is Delola.”

Lopez was inspired by the “effortlessly elegant lifestyle and hospitality of the Italian coast” to launch Delola — whose name is inspired by her nickname “Lola.” She continues: “There’s something about it that just speaks to me, and our Delola spritzes are inspired by this, but without all the artificial ingredients and all the sugars that the traditional ones contain.”

As the Shotgun Wedding star explains in the video, each of the line’s three spritzes — Bella Berry Spritz, Paloma Rosa Spritz and L’Orange Spritz — contain around the same amount of alcohol “as a glass of wine.” Lopez goes on to note: “We really wanted to make something that would set your free. You can have this amazing cocktail, and all you have to do is open the bottle and pour over ice. Welcome to the Delola life.”

The name Delola also translates as “From Lola” in Spanish. The Grammy winner — who shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — explained in her fan newsletter, On the JLo, on Wednesday, April 5, that Lola is her “more playful, carefree side,” adding, “You might have seen pictures of me smiling with the occasional cocktail … that’s Lola living her best life.”

Lopez’s comments come after she previously opened up about her decision not to drink. “I think it ruins your skin,” she said of alcohol in a 2003 InStyle interview, though she noted she would enjoy an occasional beverage. “Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody’s like, ‘You can’t toast with water!’” she added. “So I’ll toast with alcohol and just take a sip.”

Fans were quick to call out her past remarks in the comments of her Instagram post, with one fan writing, “Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative affects [sic] of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.”

Another user noted that the Hustlers star inspired them to quit drinking. “Tho [sic] she is not sober, she talked about how she rarely drinks and if she does it’s a celebratory sip, so it’s a bummer she is promoting alcohol when there are so many great NA drinks!”

Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, has also been open about his sobriety journey, having sought treatment for his alcoholism several times over the years. “I became — out of no desire of my own — one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery and the whole thing,” the Air star, 50, told The Hollywood Reporter on March 16. “And the best part about that is that sometimes people call me up and they’re like, ‘Hey, can you help me out?'”

Affleck — who tied the knot with Lopez in July 2022 — continued: “And it makes me feel so good to do that. The big trick of 12-step is the reason they want you to help other people is because it actually helps you more. And often what I’ll say to people is, I would avoid [your addiction] coming out if I were you. You don’t need to be anybody’s poster child. You don’t need to f–king tell anybody. That’s why there’s two words on the front of the book. They’re just as important, both of them: Alcoholics Anonymous. It’s always anonymous.”

Delola is available in stores now.