Jennifer Lopez has accomplished a fashion victory. The singer owned the “naked” dress trend at the premiere of her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, on Wednesday, January 18.

For the red carpet soirée in Los Angeles, Lopez, 53, stepped out in a sparkly creation by Valentino. The gown — which first debuted on the runway of the label’s fall 2022 couture show — featured completely sheer, sequin-covered fabric that was equipped with sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt. Underneath, the “Get Right” artist donned a beige bodysuit that was teamed with a yellow bow at the waist.

Lopez paired the frock with a gold clutch by Tyler Ellis and platform heels. The Enough star accessorized with several diamond rings, a glittery bracelet and dangling earrings. For glam, the hitmaker sported rosy cheeks, a peachy lip, dramatic lashes and shimmery eyeshadow. She had her hair pulled up into a glamorous updo — done by Andrew Fitzsimons — to complete the ensemble.

At the event, the New York native posed solo and with her costar, Josh Duhamel. The 50-year-old actor looked dapper in a dark suit and a gray button-up shirt.

Shotgun Wedding follows Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom as their dream destination wedding gets hijacked by criminals, forcing the couple to fight for their lives. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin and D’Arcy Carden.

Lopez opened up about working with Duhamel to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet on Monday, January 16: “I couldn’t have gotten luckier to have the most amazing leading man who could do the comedy, do the action and really nail the emotional stuff.” She continued: “We always said, it was Josh’s line to me on our first call that we did, it was like, ‘If people don’t believe us together, none of this works.’”

Duhamel and Lopez also dished on how they prepared for the project — and managed to look so good while filming. “You have to do the things,” the “I’m Real” singer said during her Monday appearance on Today. “Whenever I don’t eat right, I start seeing myself gain the weight … It’s just like anybody else.”

The Bandit star, for his part, echoed similar sentiments: “I’m on a cleanse.”

Shotgun Wedding is far from Lopez’s first romantic comedy. Prior to sweet flick, the “On the Floor” songstress starred in Marry Me (2022) alongside Owen Wilson, Monster-in-Law (2005) with Michael Vartan and The Wedding Planner (2001) as Matthew McConaughey’s love interest to name a few. She famously worked with her now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003’s Gigli.

Shotgun Wedding premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 27.

Keep scrolling to see Lopez glow on the red carpet: