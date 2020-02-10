Jennifer Lopez Says Dinnertime With Alex Rodriguez and Kids Is ’Sacred’

Jennifer Lopez fully understands the importance of family time! The “On the Floor” songstress opened up about how crucial it is for her to spend time with her loved ones in a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, February 9, and she even called dinnertime “sacred.”

Lopez, 50, appeared in the social media update alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. “When you’re part of a busy family, when even the kids have heir own schedules, that family time, that dinnertime, is such a sacred time,” she explained as photos of the twosome’s four shared children were shown.

The Grammy winner shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez, 44, is the father of daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The girls’ mother is his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“That time that we get to spend with the kids and sit down and have a good meal quickly is key,” Lopez added.

The video is actually for the her and Rodriguez’s line of affordable meals in partnership with Tiller & Hatch Supply Co., which they launched in October 2019. As the Lopez explained, the “good, nutritious meals” are each designed to feed a family of four for less than $12.

“We believe that it’s everybody’s right to have access to delicious quality meals,” the Hustlers star continued.

The former Yankee noted that each meal is not only affordable, but is also “always a better option than fast-food.”

As Lopez explained, this meal line is something that is close to the pair’s hearts, and it actually stems from their own childhoods. “The way we grew up — your mom worked two jobs, my mom and dad both worked — to just get down and have a great meal was an incredible feat sometimes,” she recalled. “This makes it super easy, super affordable and super accessible.”

When the Grammy nominee and the former baseball player announced the line’s debut last year, they were eager to transform the meal delivery space. The initial slate of dishes featured eight restaurant-quality dishes created by Bruce Hecker of Bruce’s Catering, known for serving the entertainment industry. Each meal, which cost less than $3 per serving, was designed to be flavorful, nutritious and budget-friendly. Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from all sales are donated shelters and charities working to fight hunger.

“This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up,” Rodriguez explained at the time. “We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good. This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country.”