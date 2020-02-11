Fond memories! Joe Giudice is currently residing in Italy amid his deportation case, but his four daughters with estranged wife Teresa Giudice — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — are never far from his mind.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, February 10, to share a sweet clip of himself out to a meal with his kids. “Eating sushi with my girls,” he declared as zoomed in on each one of his daughters, who were enjoying the food.

“How do you like Me Geisha?” Joe asked, seemingly referring the Japanese eatery in Salerno, Italy.

“The fish actually tastes like the sea,” Milania said, giving her dad an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Before ending the video, Joe added: “My girls, I love ‘em.”

Though the former businessman didn’t specify exactly when the clip was filmed, it appears to be from around December 2019, when all four of his daughters traveled to Italy to see him for Christmas.

The sweet visit took place days after Joe and Teresa, also 47, called it quits after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Joe was once again thinking about his girls on Tuesday, February 11, when he shared an Instagram video featuring photos of the quartet and apologized for not being there for them. “Would you change your mind if I was me? If only people truly knew me. I wasted time on useless fights, they always wanted it to be about who was stronger or right?” he wrote in the caption. “And here I am left torn away from the only ones that mattered. I lost my best friends … I knew all along the right or stronger joe should have walked away- because my happiness was lost.”

Joe added that he is now “all alone” without his “babies” to hold, before stating, “I’m sorry girls.”

The future podcast host made headlines last month when he was spotted getting cozy with several women in Mexico. Teresa said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month that her children had strong reactions to the news. “I made it OK with our daughters. At first, Milania saw it and Gia, they’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” the Standing Strong author explained. “I was just like, ‘Girls, it’s fine. He’s living his life.’ And because I was fine with it, they were fine with it.”