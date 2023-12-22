Justin Long and Kate Bosworth enjoyed many meals on their trip cross country — and they took Us along for the ride.

“Ate our way cross country! 🚗🍜🍩,” Bosworth, 40, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, December 21, which featured some of the spots her and Long, 45, visited on their getaway “(Things started to get real in Albuquerque w/ stained shirts slide 6).”

Long replied in the comments section, writing, “Best. Cross country trip. Ever. Thanks in no part to Happy’s farts ❤️ p.s. Those stains are on my @doshombres shirt, @aaronpaul! I figured because we were mostly in the car all day, very few people would see said stained shirt! At least… fewer than a million 🙄.”

Some of the couple’s favorite meals included sandwiches at Indiana’s Shapiro’s Delicatessen before stopping for a sweet treat at Long’s Bakery. Bosworth and Long also showed off the Asian cuisine at Yokozuna Yale in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Their stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, featured dessert from The Paleta Project and a meal at Sawmill Market, which is part of the historic Sawmill District.

Related: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long’s Relationship Timeline Just like the movies! Kate Bosworth and Justin Long kept their romance under wraps after connecting on a 2021 film project — but fans were quick to notice their chemistry. The Blue Crush star and the He’s Just Not That Into You actor hit it off while working on an unnamed movie in spring of […]

Bosworth and Long’s friends were quick to comment on their recent adventures. Brittany Snow noted that the pair define couple goals, writing, “If love ain’t like this I don’t want it 🍔.”

Long’s former costar Zooey Deschanel was thrilled by the food photos, adding, “I’m impressed at the double sandwich.”

Since going public with their romance, Long and Bosworth have often used social media to highlight adorable moments from their relationship. Long and Bosworth met while filming a movie in 2021 and started dating after the model confirmed her split from then-husband Michael Polish.

Related: Kate Bosworth's Dating History Her blue crushes! Kate Bosworth has dated several fellow actors over the years including Orlando Bloom and Justin Long. During a September 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the California native claimed that she was done dating actors, an experience she called “no bueno,” adding, “It’s just — too much of […]

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in March that Bosworth and Polish finalized their divorce. According to legal documents obtained by Us, the former spouses waived spousal support and agreed to divide all assets.

One month later, Bosworth announced that Long popped the question, writing via Instagram, “These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He’s going the distance? I’ve got a Blue Crush? He’s just THAT into me? I’ve won a date with…??? Ok you get it! If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. ✨ @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you.”

The duo subsequently opened up on Long’s podcast, “Life Is Short,” about how he proposed “in a very organic way” following a couples therapy session.

Related: Justin Long’s Dating History Ladies man? Justin Long had a lot of high-profile relationships ahead of engagement to Kate Bosworth — and even his exes are rooting for him to find love. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them],” Drew Barrymore said of […]

“We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,’” Bosworth explained during the April episode. “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”

The duo have since confirmed that they secretly tied the knot by referring to each other as husband and wife.