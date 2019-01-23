Thank you, next! Kelly Ripa will not be jumping on the keto diet bandwagon anytime soon.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 48, told Healthyish on Tuesday, January 22, that she doesn’t have the willpower to follow in her husband Mark Consuelos’ footsteps and embrace the low-carb diet trend.

“My husband has gone full keto, which I don’t mind telling you is something I could never do,” Ripa explained. “I just don’t have that level of discipline. Mark says that I’m carb-o because I always eat his bun if he gets a burger. And the fries. But, you know, I workout, so I feel like I’m allowed. I’m 48, I’m entitled and I’m eating whatever I want to eat.”

This means that Ripa can enjoy all the delicious treats she desires. “Mark and I used to have peanut butter and jelly as a bedtime snack,” she added. “I’m not sure why. Even as a kid, I didn’t really like it, but now, here I am.”

Although the All My Children alums, who have been married for 22 years, have different diet philosophies, they keep each other accountable when it comes to working out. Ripa noted that she and Consuelos love exercising together on vacation and it was “a nice escape” taking yoga classes in the Bahamas for their wedding anniversary getaway in 2017.

In November, Ripa spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her long-lasting marriage and revealed how she and the Riverdale star, 47, keep their romance alive.

“In the early stages, it’s easy to let stuff burn out of control. You want to be right or you want to hear an apology,” she explained at the time. “The stuff we used to argue over in our first year of marriage was like, ‘Are you going to breathe next to me?’ Those were insane fights! I can’t picture my life without him.”

The duo share sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17.

