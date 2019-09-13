



Kim Kardashian has a sweet tooth! Though the reality star is typically very careful with what she eats (that tiny waist won’t keep itself in check) Kardashian allowed herself a tasty indulgence during a recent trip to New York City.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 12, her jaunt to the Big Apple included a trip to L’Avenue, a chic restaurant inside Saks Fifth Avenue that opened earlier this year. The celeb-approved establishment only has one other outpost, which is located in Paris.

“OK you guys, who knew there was a L’Avenue in New York City?” Kardashian, 38, asked, showing off a tiny, tasty treat topped with fresh raspberries that the eatery sent her. “I’m blown away. It’s the same one as Paris.”

“And look at how cute, they sent me my favorite little cheesecake,” she added. The aspiring lawyer also made her enthusiasm clear by writing below the video: “@Lavenueresto in NYC!!! What!!! @Olivier_Rousteing.”

The Skims creator later referenced her fashion designer pal, adding: “Olivier, you know what I’m talking about … a bite-sized cheesecake.”

Moments later, Kardashian continued her Instagram Story and shared a look at the devoured dessert. “And just like that it’s gone, people,” she declared.

According to L’Avenue’s menu, the pint-sized confection, which costs $14, is known as the Costes Crackers Cheesecake. Instead of listing any ingredients for this famous pastry, the menu simply refers to it as “the famous one.”

As it turns out, this beloved cake that’s served at L’Avenue actually hails from the chic Hotel Costes, located on rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Kardashian has declared her love for this specific dessert.

Back in 2015, the KKW Beauty founder was a guest on the Vogue podcast, where she told host André Leon Talley all about her favorite treat. “It’s heaven,” Kardashian said of the dish, calling it the “last hurrah of all the food that I’m not going to be able to have for a while.”

In fact, Kardashian revealed that her cheesecake craving was so strong that she actually flew from Los Angeles to Paris just for the confection, only to find out that the restaurant was out of the popular menu item. Not surprisingly, the establishment managed to rustle up a dessert for the well-known E! personality.

“It really made my day,” she told Talley at the time.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!