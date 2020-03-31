Great minds think alike! Even though they haven’t seen each other in a few weeks thanks to social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are still very much on the same wavelength.

Case in point: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars each baked their own lemon cakes on Monday, March 30. Jenner, 22, apparently whipped up her treat first and chronicled much of the process on her Instagram Stories.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder initially shared a look at her baking project by posting a photo of her treat still in a bundt pan on her Instagram Stories. “Made a lemon cake,” she boasted.

In a series of follow-up Instagram Stories, the makeup mogul stirred some icing that would top the cake and shared a snapshot of the “cute little” pastry as it was cooling. Jenner also shared a clip of herself drizzling icing over her creation and included a photo of the finished product. “Love him,” she quipped.

Later, the E! personality finally cut herself a piece of the cake and dubbed it “lemon perfection.”

For her part, Kardashian, 39, simply shared a photo of her finished cake and marveled at the fact that she and her younger sister were clearly on the same page. “Kylie and I are the same person!” the Skims founder wrote over an Instagram Story of her own confection. “Lemon 🍋 cake 🎂 twins.”

The siblings’ cake twinning adventure comes about two weeks after their mom, Kris Jenner, baked her famous lemon cake (likely with the same recipe Kardashian and Kylie just used) for several of her children. The family matriarch, 64, gave the treats to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and promised her eldest child that she washed her hands “a thousand times” throughout the baking process.

“Mom for the win!!!! @krisjenner,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer was reportedly tested for coronavirus earlier this month, but the test came back negative.