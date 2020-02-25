Kourtney Kardashian Shares Recipe for Her New Go To Salad

Changing things up! Kourtney Kardashian is definitely a creature of habit, but lately she’s been doing things a little differently on the food front.

Case in point: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared the recipe for her “new go-to salad” in a Poosh article published on Tuesday, February 25.

While the reality star’s “signature salad” contains hard-boiled eggs, avocado and tomatoes, her salad of the moment — which the Poosh post describes as a “plate full of greens” — is decidedly different.

Though this salad, like Kardashian’s “signature” dish, contains avocado, it also boasts organic romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, Persian cucumbers and an organic chicken breast seasoned with salt, lemon pepper and the juice of half an orange. Additionally, it’s topped with a zesty and spicy dressing that’s made with lemon juice, organic mustard and a handful of other ingredients.

Kardashian noted that this dish has earned the “Poosh Edit Meeting Salad” moniker because of its constant presence at work-related events. As the post states, “If you follow anyone on the Poosh team, then you’ve probably seen us post about our weekly edit meeting salads.”

Furthermore, the Poosh founder pointed out that this salad can be spiced up by adding more toppings, such as sunflower seeds, fresh cherry tomatoes or shredded almonds.

This lunch change-up comes about a month after Kardashian altered her morning routine in order to make breakfast for her kids every day. “I started waking up 30 minutes earlier to make breakfast and sit down at the table with my babies instead of being rushed in the mornings,” she explained via her Instagram Stories in January.

At the time, the E! personality also shared a clip of herself walking from her stove to her kitchen table with a plate of pancakes in tow. Though it’s unclear who the breakfast stack was for, Kardashian’s kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — are major pancake fans.

In fact, Reign seemingly made some pancakes for himself earlier this month. Kardashian took to Instagram on February 3 to share a snapshot of her youngest standing over the stove while the family’s new puppy looked on. “Good Morning from Chef Reign and Cubs,” she wrote in the caption.