



Spilling the tea! In a new Poosh post, Kourtney Kardashian is revealing new details about her family’s epic Christmas party, which she hosted for the first time this year.

The post notes that the annual event is “always an epic evening” complete with “jaw-dropping decorations, a star-studded guest list and the most glamorous outfits.”

Additionally, 2019’s Christmas Eve affair, which was held in the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s backyard, transformed the area into a “cozy and whimsical space” in an effort to create a “magical scene.”

The Poosh founder created a mood board prior to the party and worked with celeb event planner Mindy Weiss’s team to create the gathering’s “eclectic wintery-chic vibe.” Part of that vibe included arguably the most important aspect of any holiday shindig — food.

As Kardashian noted, there were multiple areas dedicated to specific festive food and drinks, including some of her nutritious favorites. “There was a kid’s world with four booths, one was decorated like an old European marketplace at Christmas time, one with ‘Hot Dog On a Stick,’ which we have every year serving turkey corn dogs and french fries, a hot beverage booth serving matcha lattes, hot cocoa, and coffee drinks, and a candy bar with an artist who blows different shaped lollipops,” she explained.

Judging by a photo shared on her Instagram Stories at the time, the health-conscious star let loose a bit and enjoyed one of those annual corn dogs and some French fries, which she shared with pal Harry Hudson.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas Eve partyAnother Instagram post from the California native indicated that her mom Kris Jenner’s famous lemon cake was on-hand at the soiree, as a photo showed the icing-covered confection with a slice already missing.

Kardashian also noted (via the Poosh post) that this year’s party featured Mrs. Claus, who was dressed in her holiday attire while “baking cookies in an old-fashioned kitchen.”

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum took a decidedly different approach to the annual Christmas party than her sister Kim Kardashian did when she hosted the event for the first time last year after inheriting it from Jenner, 64. Unlike Kourtney’s “eclectic” soiree, 39-year-old Kim’s celebration was a winter wonderland filled with white decor, a sledding hill and, yes, a hot dog stand.