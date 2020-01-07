Leave it to Kyle Richards to find the humor in any situation! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently responded to an internet meme that jokingly implied she was the one responsible for crashing a sports car into former pal Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant.

Half of the meme in question features a video clip of Richards, 50, showing off her dark grey convertible. “One of my favorite things about this car is the way it sounds,” the Bravo personality says in the video. “It sounds like I’m going fast, even though I’m not.”

The other half of the meme includes a photo of the similar silver luxury vehicle that accidentally drove through the outdoor seating area and a portion of the front window of Pump on Sunday, January 5.

“GOOD-DRIVE, KYLE,” the text below says, implying the American Woman producer was to blame for Sunday’s accident.

Richards, who has been on the outs with Vanderpump, 59, for over a year, responded to the creation with a laughing-crying emoji. Her RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna also weighed in and used a similar character to convey her thoughts.

In reality, the crash had nothing to do with the Escape to Witch Mountain star. “A Porsche Turbo slammed through Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. Sunday — one girl slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts,” Vanderpump’s husband and Pump co-owner Ken Todd told E! News shortly after the incident occurred.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and cooperated with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to Los Angeles-based NBC affiliate KNBC.

Vanderpump weighed in on the mishap hours later, making a bit of a joke of her own. “No. We are not a Drive-Thru,” she quipped on Instagram, sharing photos from the scene. “Thank God no one was hurt …”

Though the Vanderpump Rules star and Richards were once very good friends, the pair’s close relationship unraveled during season 9 of RHOBH after their costar Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy named Lucy from Lisa’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. When Lucy ended up at a kill shelter, Teddi Mellencamp accused the SUR owner of encouraging her and the Vanderpump Dogs employees to talk about the situation on camera, so it would be a storyline on the show.

While Richards tried to stay neutral, she questioned Vanderpump when the story leaked to the press, upsetting the British businesswoman. The pair then ended up in a heated argument, with Todd, 62, kicking Richards out of their house.

In November 2018, Richards told Us Weekly she has “made an effort” to reconnect with her friend. “Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do,” she explained at the time. “As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court.”

Vanderpump, for her part, seemingly shut down any hope that the two ladies can repair their friendship in her BravoTV blog, published in March 2019. She also left RHOBH after nine seasons on the show.

“For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” she wrote. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”